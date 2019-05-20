NEWPORT’S biggest music festival, Colour Clash is set to return for its fourth year.

The 18+ festival will take over Tredegar Park in Newport, on Saturday, July 13, and is set to be one of the biggest events of the year in Newport, with a massive 10,000 party goers expected.

Along with the annual paint fight, 2019 boasts a line up locals are sure to be proud of, with some of the biggest current acts congregating in Newport.

MORE NEWS:

Headliner is a Pendulum DJ set, plus Hardy Caprio, Lethal Bizzle, special guest Faithless DJ set and much more.

Also recently added to the bill is N-Dubz legend Dappy, who will return to Newport for the second year in a row after impressing festival goers at last years Colour Clash.

The fun-packed day features 50 acts across four different arenas, each hosting different genres of music there.

What to expect:

Their biggest capacity to date with tens of thousands of like-minded revellers.

Multiple arenas.

Hand-picked independent street food traders, offering a variety of mouthwatering options.

A gin bar with more than 50 tasty gins on offer.

Attractions and rides.

Thousands more bags of paint, to ensure you and your pals get extra messy!

Event manager Callum Daniels, said: “It’s such an exciting year for us, we’re really stepping things up a notch.

"It’s going to be so surreal seeing such huge acts here in Newport!

"It’s amazing being involved in a festival that the local community really get behind, it’s the highlight of so many people’s summer in Newport and we all can’t wait to hear everyone’s feedback this year when they see how much we’ve improved everything!"

Tickets are selling fast for Colour Clash 2019, with the third release set to sell out soon, with more than two months to go.

Tickets are £30 for the time being, or £90 for a squad of four people who arrive together.

To find out more about Colour Clash, check out the huge line-up in store, or book your tickets visit

colour-clash.co.uk