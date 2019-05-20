PENYGARN Community Primary School pupils had a busy week of activities in support of the National Deaf Children’s Society during Deaf Awareness Week.

The activities, which took place across last week, were designed to raise funds for the National Deaf Children’s Society, which supports the UK’s 50,000 deaf children, including the 443 in the Gwent region.

They included a bake sale, inspired by the National Deaf Children’s Society’s ‘Big Cake Bake’ fundraising campaign, as well as deaf awareness activities such as learning the sign language alphabet, learning basic signs and animals, and finger spelling names.

The week was organised by teacher Elizabeth Williams, who has hearing loss and wears hearing aids.

(Pupils at Penygarn Community Primary School raised money for the National Deaf Children’s Society by holding a bake sale. Picture: Penygarn Community Primary School.)

Claire Lubbock, co-ordinator of the National Deaf Children’s Society’s Big Cake Bake campaign, said: “I want to say a huge congratulations to Elizabeth and the pupils at Penygarn Community Primary School for all their hard work and inspiration in support of the National Deaf Children’s Society. It was a fantastic effort.”