POLICE are hunting a robber after a woman was assaulted and had her money stoeln from her outside a bank in Newport.

It happened on Sunday, May 5 at 11.30pm outside Lloyd's Bank on Chepstow Road.

Money was taken from the victim and she suffered minor injuries, say Gwent Police.

The suspect is a male, and was unknown to the victim.

Police say he was wearing a grey hooded top and was about 5ft 11in tall.

CCTV images have highlighted a man Gwent Police believe was in the area at the time of the incident, and they would like to speak to him to help with enquiries.

If you have any information about this incident, or know the man pictured, please call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 566 of 5/5/2019 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.