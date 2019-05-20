ALMOST four-in-10 young people are worried by the increase in violent crime, new research suggests.

A total of 39 per cent of 16 to 25-year-olds surveyed for the Prince's Trust said news about increasing violent crime makes them concerned for their safety.

And almost a quarter (24 per cent) said they feel at risk because of violence in their community.

The survey also found that more than two-thirds of 16-25 year-olds (68 per cent) think violent crime is a result of people reacting to what is happening in their home lives.

The number of killings across England and Wales has been steadily rising in recent years.

In 2014, there were 517 police-recorded homicides in England and Wales, but the figure increased to 732 last year.

Research from the BBC suggests that, as of May 17, 100 people have been fatally stabbed so far this year across the UK, the youngest being a 14-year-old boy in London, in January.

Nick Stace, chief executive of the Prince's Trust, said: "It is of great concern to see that so many young people feel unsafe in their communities."