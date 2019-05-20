A MAN has been fined for indecent exposure outside a cafe.

It happened between midday and 12.20pm on Thursday. May 9 on Castle Street, Tredegar.

Gwent Police put out an appeal to identify the man pictured in CCTV footage who they believe can help with their enquiries.

READ MORE:

-

Assault on a woman on Chepstow Road in Newport

-

Detectives continue to hunt for masked knifeman after Newport robbery bid

-

Increase in violent crime a major worry for the young, survey reveals

The man has now been found and has received a fine for violating Sec.5 Public Order.