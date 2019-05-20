A MAN has been fined for indecent exposure outside a cafe.
It happened between midday and 12.20pm on Thursday. May 9 on Castle Street, Tredegar.
Gwent Police put out an appeal to identify the man pictured in CCTV footage who they believe can help with their enquiries.
The man has now been found and has received a fine for violating Sec.5 Public Order.
