A MAN armed with a Taser and an extendable baton in Newport city centre – while also carrying class A drugs – was warned he is facing prison.

But Colin Watson’s sentence was adjourned until the end of May so that the 51-year-old could go on a pre-booked holiday with his partner to Tenerife.

The defendant, of West Bank Court, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to five offences.

Watson admitted the possession of a prohibited weapon, a Taser stun gun, having an offensive weapon, an extendable baton, the possession of two class A drugs, cocaine and ecstasy, and possession of a class B drug of cannabis.

Tony Trigg was prosecuting and the defendant represented by Hashim Salmman.

Watson’s barrister asked Judge Jeremy Jenkins if a pre-sentence report could be prepared on his client by the Probation Service.

Mr Salmman said: “There are unusual circumstances. He has a background worthy of exploration.”

The judge refused the request but allowed sentence to be adjourned so that Watson could embark on his holiday to the Canary Islands.

He told the defendant: “You have pleaded guilty to a number of very serious matters.”

Judge Jenkins warned Watson to expect a jail sentence but put back the case until May 31 as an “act of mercy” so that he could travel on his pre-booked trip to Tenerife.

He told him: “I am trusting you. Don’t let me down.”