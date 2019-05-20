Exhibitions specialist EDB UK Ltd has leased 14,000 sq ft of warehouses and offices at the Avana Business Park in Rogerstone, near Newport.

The company is moving from Bedwas, Caerphilly, as it expands and to reach its markets in London and Birmingham more easily.

EDB managing director Gareth Hall said: “We are investing more than £100,000 in the two units to create a state-of-the art design studio and offices in one of the units and workshops, CNC production equipment, paint shop and storage in the other.”

EDB designs, manufactures and constructs exhibition stands for exhibitions throughout the UK, Europe and north America. Its clients include Reed Exhibitions – the world’s largest exhibition organiser – and the Canadian aerospace industry.

Commercial property company Rombourne acquired the former Avana Bakeries premises at Rogerstone last year and is developing the nine-acre site as a business park to provide up to 200,000 sq ft of manufacturing, warehouse and office accommodation.

Rombourne is refurbishing and subdividing the former bakery accommodation to create a range of distribution and manufacturing units from 10,000 sq ft upwards, as well as smaller workshops and open storage compounds.

Steve Myers, estates manager at Rombourne, said: “EDB’s 15 year lease commitment to Avana follows soon after NTech signed to take 44,000 sq ft on the business park and its transformation into a modern business location for a wide range of companies is now really starting to take shape.”

EDB employs 20 people. Gareth Hall said: “We looked at a number of options for our move. Rombourne have been very helpful in enabling us to achieve our plans and are breathing new life into this area.”

The former Avana Bakeries site is situated on the established Wern Industrial Estate in Rogerstone, two miles north of Junction 28 of the M4.