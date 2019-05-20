A DERELICT building is set to go under the hammer for a third time.

The Cinotti brothers own the derelict Rothbury House, in Stow Park Circle, Newport and had hoped to turn it into a boutique hotel.

But the building is now set to be auctioned next month, with a guide price of £250,000 to £350,000.

Co-owner Pasquale Cinotti said the building has been put up for auction because he needed to "free up" his time for personal reasons.

"We have a family member who is ill," he said.

"My brother and I decided that we needed to free up time and thought the best way to do that was by putting Rothbury up for auction."

READ MORE:

- Auschwitz survivor Ron Jones recalls his struggle to survive

- Promotion hero Lenny Pidgeley's Wembley play-offs final message to Newport County

- European Election 2019 - the parties running in Wales put their cases forward

But he also added: "I do have someone who is interested in the building. If that does happen then the auction will not happen."

Auction Valuer Audrey Smith described the building as "prestigious", saying: “It is an elevated location in much sought after and prestigious address on the western side of Newport with easy access to the M4.

“This is a prestigious detached property for refurbishment, which retains many original features.

“This is a superb opportunity to restore this grand house to its former glory."

The building includes two coach houses, a store room, gardens, a large car park, ornamental staircase, reception rooms, central landing, cellar, driveway and large entrance hall.

The building's owners were granted planning permission to turn the building into a boutique hotel in 2018 - but with conditions.

The auction is scheduled to be held at Clive Emson Auctioneers’ at the St Mellion International Resort, Cornwall on Thursday, June 13.

Visit here for more details.