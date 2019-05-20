PLANS are being drawn up for two Newport schools to work together as part of a federation arrangement.

The governing bodies of Eveswell and Somerton Primary Schools have said they want to set up a formal partnership to share governance.

A single governing body would govern the two schools under the arrangement, with a formal federation known as “The Eveswell and Somerton Primary School Partnership.”

The new set up is planned to take effect from January, 2020.

Both schools will continue to be separate, with their own name, ethos and management of their own budgets.

A consultation on the plans is set to be launched by Newport council, with a final decision planned to be taken in October.

A council report says a federation arrangement could enhance sharing of resources and working together between the schools.

“One of the advantages of federation is that the schools within the federation remain in their communities and keep their individual identities,” the report says.

“However, the existing governing bodies will be dissolved and replaced by a new, single governing body that will have oversight of, and equal responsibility for, the work of all schools within the federation.

“Schools in a federation will maintain their own delegated budget, name, character, school uniform and ethos, and will be able to explore the advantages of sharing resources.”

The school’s two governing bodies have worked closely together since September, 2016, and have shared a single executive head teacher.

A federation arrangement would provide options to share staff, training opportunities and best practice methods across both schools.

The federated governing body is planned to include 17 members, made up of four parents, two teachers, two staff, four local authority appointed, four community members and the headteacher. The proposals have won the support of ward members for Beechwood and Alway.

Newport council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Gail Giles, will decide whether to take the proposal forward this week.

A consultation would then take place in June and July.