A LARGE number of residents across Magor and Undy in Monmouthshire have not received their polling cards ahead of Thursday’s European elections, it is feared.

Monmouthshire council says poll cards which were sent out to properties have not been delivered, but it has stressed that residents will still be able to vote.

Ward councillor Frances Taylor said she has been told polling cards were sent out in the post on April 15 but they appear to have gone missing.

She said: “I checked with the election office and they said the poll cards all went out on April 15, however I have not had my polling card and I have not spoken to anyone yet who has.

“It looks like there have been quite a lot of people affected.

“For people who have lived in the area for a long time they will know there’s an election and where to go, but for people new to the area and for people who have not voted before they may not have all the information.”

Many people have also taken to social media to voice concerns over the issue, with dozens saying they have not received polling cards on the Magor and Undy Community Facebook group.

One resident said the issue appeared to be ‘widespread,’ adding: “Whilst those who are registered can still vote, my main concern is that some may not remember to do so without the physical reminder.”

Returning officer Paul Matthews has stressed that residents will be able to participate in the election, provided they are registered to vote.

He said: “We apologise for a situation that is not of our making and outside our control.”

Monmouthshire residents who are registered to vote in this week’s European election can do so at their polling station with or without a polling card.

Residents can find their nearest polling station at maps.monmouthshire.gov.uk. Anybody with any queries is advised to email elections@monmouthshire.gov.uk.