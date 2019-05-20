A TEENAGE girl from South Wales has thanked Wales Air Ambulance after saving her mum’s life.

Emily Welch who lives in Newport recently visited the Wales Air Ambulance base near Llanelli to present the charity with a cheque for over £3,000.

The incredible amount was raised following an afternoon tea which was held at the Bellevue Pavilion. Prior to the packed event, Emily sold raffle tickets to the value of £730 which along with donations, match funding from Western Power Distribution and her justgiving page helped to reach the magic number of £3,075.

Emily recalls how the helicopter charity were able to help her mum in her hour of need: “In 2017, mum was taken very ill with sepsis. She went into septic shock and needed immediate specialist care. Wales Air Ambulance transferred mum from the Royal Gwent Hospital to the Royal Brompton Hospital, London where she received specialist lifesaving treatment.

“After her treatment, mum was kindly flown back to Newport by Wales Air Ambulance where she spent ten weeks in hospital recovering from her ordeal. Mum is now on the mend, albeit slowly. My family and I are so grateful for the help she received from Wales Air Ambulance. Without their quick intervention and assistance, she would not have survived and wouldn’t be here with us today.”

Following the event, the family visited the charity’s South Wales airbase in Dafen to present the cheque. Wales Air Ambulance Fundraising Coordinator, Steffan Anderson-Thomas said: “It was lovely to meet the family at our Dafen base recently. Emily should be so proud of her efforts which will help fund our lifesaving work all over Wales. We are pleased to hear that Emily’s mum is recovering and would like to wish the whole family all the very best for the future.”

Emily added: “I would like to thank everyone who supported the event, either by attending or donating. We simply couldn’t have done it without you. We’re thrilled to be able to raise so much money for what is a very worthy cause.”