A UNIQUE exhibition is currently on display.

This is part of a project by Crafts for Everyone, a not for profit organisation, which provides therapeutic craft classes for people with learning disabilities, mental health issues and physical impairments.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Individuals are assisted by trained support workers and tutors. The emphasis is on building skills and confidence in a social atmosphere.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

The company also runs ‘Mix at Six’ social evening, which includes Bingo and Karaoke.

The Mix at Six is held in Oakdale Community Centre from 6pm to 8pm on Monday evenings.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

The artwork is at Blackwood Miners’ Institute, available for viewing between 8am and 8pm.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

For details of any of the services call Margaret Betty on 01495 244494.