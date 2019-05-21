EMOTIONAL letters paying tribute to a young man who was killed last month have been laid at a memorial.

A football scarf, flowers and other items started to be placed on a fence in front of Beechwood Park on Chepstow Road, after a pedestrian was killed in a late-night collision.

That person was later named as Jordan Routley, who was 21-years-old.

One of the many letters read: "So very sorry for your loss.

"Nothing can fix a broken heart but time is a great healer."

While another read: "We cannot believe you are gone.

"You will always be loved.

"Rest in peace, Jordan."

One of many letters

Grandfather Cllr William Routley, who is the current mayor of Newport, thanked members of the public for their support, saying: "We are are incredibly humbled and grateful for the generosity from the public.

"Jordan will always be remembered."

The funeral for the 21-year-old was held earlier this month, where more than 400 people attended to pay their final respects.