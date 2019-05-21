UPDATED 8.23am: Traffic is easing eastbound, though it is currently heavy westbound between junctions 26 (Malpas) and 28 (Tredegar Park), and the A467 southbound remains very busy.

TRAFFIC is heavy eastbound on the M4 around Newport this morning, though westbound traffic is currently flowing freely.

Travel time on the B4591 High Cross Road to the M4 at junction 27 is currently six minutes.

The usual queues have formed on the A467 Forge Road section, and currently stretch back southbound to the junction with Chartist Drive at Rogerstone.