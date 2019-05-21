WORK on The Grange University Hospital - Gwent’s new £350m specialist and critical care centre - is on time and on budget, politicians have been told.

Monmouth's MP David Davies and AM Nick Ramsay toured the site at Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, and met Aneurin Bevan University Health Board chief executive Judith Paget.

“We were delighted to learn that the new hospital is on time and on budget," said Mr Davies.

“All of the building work should be finished by September 2020 and the first patients are expected to arrive in March 2021.

“The new hospital will be there to deal with complex and specialist cases.

"Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny and Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital will have walk-in minor injuries units and midwife-led maternity services, but serious injuries or births needing a consultant will be dealt with at Llanfrechfa.

“Strokes and heart attacks will also be dealt with at Llanfrechfa. This has caused some concern because we all know how important it is to be treated as quickly as possible.

“I have previously raised this with doctors and their view was that the higher level of treatment available in a specialist centre would more than compensate for a few extra minutes in an ambulance.”

Mr Ramsay also praised the project, adding: “This is an impressive, state-of-the-art facility that will serve the Gwent area for years to come.

“Whilst there will be a large car park, I was pleased to hear that the health board is already in discussions with bus companies to ensure that a bus service can be offered.

"The area has been designed to make it easy for buses to come in, turn and leave again quickly.

“With a cost of £350m, this is a huge capital project and is likely to provide much welcome improvements for patients across south Wales.”

Construction of Grange University Hospital began in summer 2017. The 560-bed new-build hospital will provide complex specialist and critical care treatment for over 600,000 people in south east Wales and include a 24-hour acute assessment unit and emergency department.

It forms part of the health board’s Clinical Futures strategy to modernise health services in Gwent and south Powys by separating emergency and specialist care from more routine care.