UPDATED 10. 45am: Police have confirmed that both cyclists involved in this morning's incident were injured.

One man sustained arm injuries and the other man suffered head injuries.

Both have been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life changing.

UPDATED 10am: The roads in the vicintiy have now reopened and traffic is flowing normally.

TWO cyclists were involved in a crash on East Dock Road in Newport this morning, and Gwent Police are reporting that both are believed to have been injured.

The incident happened at around 8.20am, and the incident is causing traffic disruption in the surrounding area, with westbound tailbacks on the A48 Southern Distributor Road back to the roundabout by Newport Waste and Recycling Centre.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, and police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.