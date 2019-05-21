POLICE are searching for a missing 15-year-old from Newport.

Gwent Police have appealed for information to help find Marzin Moshen, 15, who has connections with Pill and Newport city centre.

In a statement they said: "He was last seen at approximately 3pm on Sunday May 19 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

"Marzin is described as Asian, approximately 5ft tall, of slight build with brown hair."

Anyone with any information relating to Marzin's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 476 of 19/5/2019.

You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.