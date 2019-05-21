ONE person was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a fire broke out near Graig View, Ynysddu at around 7:27am this morning.

Crews from Aberbargoed and Risca arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire, with firefighters providing resuscitation and medical intervention.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service later reported that they were able to safely control the fire.

SWFRS Area Manager, Jason Evans said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding, while our firefighters and partners attended the scene.

“Our thoughts are with those involved at this time. On this occasion a smoke alarm detected the fire and I would like to remind members of the community of the importance of ensuring they have fully working smoke and heat detectors and that these are checked regularly.”

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.