DALMATIAN Bike Ride charity fund raisers have helped make a dream come true for a dog dotty Newport youngster.

Lilymae Marshall, who turned four yesterday, is crazy about Dalmatians.

So much so that she had a Dalmatian themed party to celebrate her fourth birthday.

Mum Jess Marshall explained: “Lilymae has been mad about Dalmatian dogs after first seeing the 101 Dalmatians Disney cartoon.

“Lilymae watches the film every day. She loves spotty clothes and had a Dalmatians-themed party for her fourth birthday with all her friends coming as Dalmatians.”

Mrs Marshall put out an appeal on social media for anyone with a Dalmatian dog her daughter could meet. Dave Rees, organiser of the annual Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride (The Dally), spotted the appeal.

Mr Rees said: “We saw the appeal and invited Lilymae and her mum to come along to St David’s Hospice where we were having a Dally gathering ahead of the event in June.

“I invited Dalmatian dog owner Linda David, of Blaenavon, to come along too and bring her dogs. Lilymae was thrilled to meet real Dalmatian dogs Mabel and her son Jonty. We even gave her a dalmatian dog cuddly toy as he is such a fan.”

Miss Marshall, dressed in spotted clothes, said: “The Dalmatians are great-they’re my favourite.”

A champion dog owner, Mrs David said: “It’s wonderful that Lilymae has such a love of Dalmatians.”

The Acorn Dalmatian Bike ride, in aid of St David’s Hospice Care, is on Saturday, June 8. This year the organisers are hoping to reach their target of £250,000 since the event started. Entrants can register online at stdavidshospicecare.or or by visiting dalmatianbikeride.com

For more details, contact Mr Rees at dave.rees61@ntlworld.com or call Beth Harrington at St David’s Hospice Care on 01633 851051 or beth.harrington@stdavidshospicecare.org