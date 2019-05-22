A FAILED judicial review into whether new evidence can be presented at the inquest into the death of ex-Welsh Government Carl Sargeant has cost the Welsh taxpayer £18,732.18, it has been revealed.

Former first minister Carwyn Jones had launched a judicial review into the decision by coroner John Gittins not to allow a series of text messages to be presented at the inquest into Mr Sargeant's death.

But earlier this month a High Court judge upheld the coroner's decision and rejected Mr Jones' legal challenge.

And, in the Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, counsel general Jeremy Miles said the Welsh Government's legal services department had spent £18,732.18 on the legal challenge.

He was responding to a question from South Wales West AM Bethan Sayed, who said she had previously submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Welsh Government on the cost, but had been told the information was not held.

"I was told, on May 1, that no information was held and that no budgets were set aside for these specific purposes," she said. "So, can I ask if there will be any additional expenditure in this regard and what that would be, and if an AM writes with that particular request in future that we will be able to get a reply that will be open and transparent as opposed to one that was not?"

Replying, Mr Miles said: "I don't anticipate further substantive costs being incurred.

"The costs that were incurred were done with a view to minimising those costs, and so, although leading counsel was retained, she was instructed by the Welsh Government's legal services department, which will have had the effect of keeping those costs to a minimum."

Mr Sargeant, who was 49, was found dead at his home in north Wales in November 2017, just days after he was fired from the Welsh Government cabinet. At the time he faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour around women - the details of which have never been made public.

His son Jack was elected to succeed him as AM for Alyn and Deeside in a by-election in February 2018.

Mr Jones had wanted text messages between senior members of Flintshire County Council, which he said could shed light on why Mr Sargeant died, to be admitted into evidence at the inquest.

The inquest was adjourned in November last year, and is due to resume on Monday, July 8.