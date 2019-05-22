RESIDENTS have taken action to clear streets and back lanes in part of Newport, to rid of litter and to make the area safer for children to play.

People living in Ombersley Road, Upton Road, and West Park Road, in the Allt-yr-yn area, spent an afternoon fulfilling dozens of bags with rubbish.

And a van and trailer were kept busy removing larger items - including fridge-freezers, mattresses and sofa seating - which had been

in some of the area's back lanes.

Residents and councillors joined in the clean-up of the Ombersley, Upton and West Park Road area. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"We did a roads and kerbsides clean and that was so successful we decided to do the back lanes too," said organiser Alison Mason.

"The children helped with the leafletting beforehand and it was a good response.

"We want the children to be able to play in the lanes, but it's too dangerous with all the stuff people have

. It's very sad that people do this."

Ward councillors Matthew Evans and Charles Ferris joined in the clean-up.

"There is so much negativity reported, but this is a great example of members of the community coming together to do something about it," said Cllr Evans.