A GROUP of young people with disabilities are taking to the airwaves with their own radio show.

The five students at Mamhilad-based charity National Star recorded an hour-long programme with Able Radio in Cwmbran.

Their efforts will be broadcast on Monday, May 27 at 6pm.

The five students wrote scripts for the radio programme, chose their favourite music and practised recording, experimenting with voice volume, projection and speed of delivery.

National Star is a charity which supports young people with complex disabilities and learning difficulties.

The charity’s education facility was set up in Mamhilad three years ago.

(Robert Wilkinson is hoping for a career in the media. Picture: National Star.)

One student with autism, Robert Wilkinson, described the experience as "a dream come true."

The 21-year-old from Newport is keen to work in media when he leaves National Star in July.

One of the other students, Piyush Prasad, uses a communication device to speak, and uses simple switches to move the cursor around.

Joshua Fretwell, programme manager at National Star, said: “This is a wonderful experience for the students and an opportunity to improve their communication skills and to learn to work together as a team. We are grateful to Able for allowing us to do this.

(Piyush Prasad, a student at National Star who communicates the aid of a electronic device. Picture: National Star.)

“It’s a real opportunity for students who don’t have their own voice to show the public that they are more than able to make their thoughts and views understood through technology.”

National Star was named the Specialist Provider of the year at the Tes Further Education Awards at the national ceremony in London.

The judges described National Star as “an inspiring place” that puts its learners at the centre of everything it does.

(Giacomo Morris, from Newport, took part in the radio production. Picture: National Star.)

Currently 16 young people use the National Star College in Wales.

Able Radio is a social enterprise which empowers people with disabilities by giving them the support and tools to broadcast shows.

You can listen to the programme on: ableradio.com/radio1