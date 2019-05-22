A FOOTBALL tournament held in memory of a Newport Corinthians stalwart who died in December 2017 raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Jeff ‘Jasper’ Hughes represented the Corries for a number of years, joining them as a player in 1974 before going on to manage the side and move on to various roles on the club committee.

And on Saturday, May 18, eight teams took part in a memorial tournament at Coronation Park to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

The Boys will be Boys came out victorious, beating Herman Germans in the final.

In total, the day raised £1,010 for the British Heart Foundation.

Nikki Hughes, Mr Hughes' daughter and club secretary at Newport Corinthians, said: "The event was a huge success, with hundreds of people coming to show their support to both this great cause and Jasper's memory.

"One of the only ones missing was Jasper himself.

"A massive thank you from both my family and Newport Corinthians FC for such a fantastic day, we hope to see you next year."