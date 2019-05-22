UPDATED 8.36am: The M4 is now busier westbound, particularly between junctions 26 (Malpas) and 28 (Tredegar Park).

The A467 at Forge Road remains very busy, with a nine-minute travel time through that section.

UPDATED 8.16am: Traffic on the M4 in both directions is largely flowing steadily now, though congestion remains westbound around junctions 25 (Caerleon) and 25a (Newport, A4042).

Traffic on the A467 southbound is queueing back from junction 28 of the M4 to the Chartist Drive junction at Rogerstone.

TRAFFIC on the M4 eastbound around Newport is currently slow between junctions 28 (Tredegar Park) and 24 (Coldra), particularly along the Malpas straight section.

On the A467, traffic is backed up southbound from junction 28 to beyond the Forge Lane roundabout, and the current travel time through that section is five minutes.