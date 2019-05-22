THE date the UK leaves the European Union is “very likely” to be pushed back again following the breakdown of talks between the Conservatives and Labour, the Welsh Government’s Brexit minister has warned.

The UK was originally due to leave the EU at the end of March – but, after Parliament repeatedly refused to back Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement, this was pushed back until the end of October.

But, speaking in a press conference on Tuesday morning, the Welsh Government’s Brexit minister Jeremy Miles said he believed this deadline would be missed too.

He was speaking after talks between the prime minister and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with the goal of coming to an agreement around a withdrawal deal which would be supported by both parties broke down last week.

Mr Miles said this meant it was “very clear” the Conservative Party would face a leadership election “in the next two or three weeks”.

“That will dominate parliament and it will render the government incapable of taking any action to resolve this impasse before summer recess,” he said.

He added: “As a consequence of the Tory leadership election it seems at this point very likely there will need to be a further extension to the Article 50 process from the current deadline at the end of October.”

And he said this meant the prospect of a soft Brexit – which the Welsh Government has set out as its preferred outcome – was “less likely”.

Official Welsh Government policy is first to support a soft Brexit – and, if this cannot be agreed, for a fresh General Election to be held. It is only failing this that a second referendum would be supported, although first minister Mark Drakeford has said the Welsh Government’s position would be to back remain in such a vote.

On Thursday’s European Parliament Election – which the UK is required to hold as part of the agreement to push back Article 50 – Mr Miles warned against voting simply along Brexit lines.

“It is important for the electorate not to look at these elections simply as a way of registering a protest vote,” he said.

“It is quite possible the people elected this week will have a serious job over a period of time to represent the interests of Wales and other parts of the UK. Whoever is elected we as a government will try and work with them, as we always have, to protect and enhance Wales’ interests.”

He was speaking after polls showing The Brexit Party was far ahead, with Labour and Conservatives trailing far behind.

“This election is not a poll,” he said. “It is an election of representatives to represent Wales in the EU. And that is how I hope people in Wales will engage with it.”