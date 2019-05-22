PLANS for a new plaque to commemorate two soldiers from Blaenavon who were killed in action during the Boer War have been outlined.

The Blaenavon branch of the Royal British Legion have applied for listed building consent for a new plaque to be added to the war memorial clock tower outside Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall.

The plaque would be inscribed in memory of Lance Corporal James Attwell, of the 1st Suffolk Regiment, who died aged 28 in Rensburg, South Africa on January 10, 1900.

And in memory of bombardier D.E. Cooke, of the Royal Artillery, who died at the Modder River, South Africa, on February 18, 1900 during the conflict.

His age is unknown.

The plaque would be added to the right (east) of the grade-II listed monument.

A bronze plaque is situated to the south, commemorating 118 men and women those who served the town in the First World War.

The monument also pays tribute to 60 men and women who served in World War Two, as well as to one soldier who died in the Northern Ireland conflict and one soldier who was killed in the Korean War.

The war memorial was originally built in 1931 as a tribute to soldiers who died in the First World War.

It was paid for by public and private subscriptions during a severe economic downturn in the area, according to the application.

A heritage impact assessment says: “These proposals will have a positive impact upon the cultural value of the memorial and would preserve the other areas on the memorial clock for any future conflicts to be recorded.

“The steps would have an entirely neutral impact upon the character of the clock.”

The plans are expected to be decided by Torfaen council in the coming weeks.