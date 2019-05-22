NEWPORT County AFC’s ticket sales have reached 9,750 for the club’s League Two play-off final versus Tranmere Rovers at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

The prospect of County’s fourth match at the 90,000 capacity stadium has caught the imagination of fans both diehard and casual.

The winner-takes-all clash to determine which team grabs the fourth and final promotion spot to League One will of course not sell out the ground.

But with tickets still on sale today and tomorrow, the hope for County is that the magic 10,000 barrier can be passed, so the team can be assured of a vociferous following when they take the field.

In all, County were allocated more than 19,500 tickets for the play-off - the first of three taking place during the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Ticket prices range form £13-60 depending on age, and there are five ticket categories to choose from.

Tickets in all price categories will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis and are subject to availability.

They are on sale online and by telephone, and online buying is recommended as the easiest and most convenient way to secure tickets.

Tickets are also available to buy in person at the Newport County AFC ticket office at Rodney Parade, today and tomorrow, noon-6pm. However, supporters buying in person will not be able to select specific seats. County’s opponents on Saturday are set to provide stiff opposition in the stands as well as on the pitch.

The Tranmere Rovers Trust - the club’s supporters body - announced on Twitter yesterday afternoon that ticket sales had reached more than 11,600.

So the overall attendance on Saturday is set to be comfortably more than 20,000.

Attendances for League Two play-off finals have varied considerably in recent years, from the more than 50,000 who watched Coventry City defeat Exeter City last season, to the barely 14,000 who in 2014 saw Fleetwood Town beat Burton Albion.

Convoys of coaches will be heading east from Newport along the M4 and south east from Birkenhead - where Tranmere Rovers are based - early on Saturday morning, to arrive in plenty of time for the big match.

For all the details of how to obtain tickets for the match, and for other information relating to it, visit www.newport-county.co.uk