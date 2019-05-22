A CONSERVATIVE Brexiteer has been accused of being a “liar” and a “traitor” by a Brexit-supporting member of the public as he gave a television interview.

Monmouth MP David Davies was speaking to BBC Wales about a rise in abuse against MPs when he was confronted by the woman.

In the footage, the woman calls him a “traitor” when he tells her he is pro-Brexit but voted for Theresa May’s deal.

Brexit supporting MP David Davies called a liar while giving TV interview https://t.co/gHL7MuDTTk pic.twitter.com/nJPD6dUFHX — BBC Wales News (@BBCWalesNews) May 21, 2019

(Credit: BBC Wales)

“So you voted for the deal and you are pretending you are a leaver,” she said. “What a liar, you’re a liar. Shame on you. You’re a traitor.

“You should feel uncomfortable. You’ve betrayed 17.4 million people.”

In response, Mr Davies said: “Where were you when I was campaigning for Brexit. You were nowhere, you were behind your keyboards and now you have come out. You are not a Brexiteer.

“I have campaigned for Brexit and I have done for years so I don’t need to be given lectures by people like you.

“People like you make me want to join the EU again.”

READ MORE:

‘My mental health is through the floor’: Family forced to sleep on relatives’ floors because of delays to affordable housing scheme.

‘We have saved people’s lives’: Homeless pods get six rough sleepers off the streets of Newport for good.

Man carrying Taser, baton and cocaine in Newport city centre faces jail - but only after his holiday in Tenerife.

And speaking to the camera, Mr Davies, who has started wearing a body camera to and from Parliament in response to intimidation, said: “And that’s what you put up with when you’re out here all the time.”

Well done to @DavidTCDavies on dealing with this.



But we also need a conversation about how we can disagree with each other, have a serious debate and rebuild our politics. In Wales and the UK. https://t.co/JYbek4HsM1 — Alun Davies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@AlunDaviesAM) May 21, 2019

Welsh Assembly member Alun Davies re-tweeted the video clip and praised the politician for how he handled the incident.

“But we also need a conversation about how we can disagree with each other, have a serious debate and rebuild our politics. In Wales and the UK,” he added.

The Monmouth MP replied saying he “100%” agreed.