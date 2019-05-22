AN “IDIOT” driver who caused his victim to suffer life-changing injuries after smashing into his vehicle has been jailed.

Troy Bowyer, of Ifton Place, in Newport, appeared before Newport Crown Court yesterday having pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Bowyer crashed the vehicle he was driving - Ford C Max - into a retired teacher’s car in Newport last May, the court heard.

In an emotional impact statement, which was read out by prosecutor David Pugh, the victim said his "life is on hold" following the collision.

It read: “The injuries to my pelvis have been the most damaging. I have no ability to walk without crutches. I cannot bear any weight on my left leg and cannot drive.

“I did, prior the injury, consider myself to be active and sporty. I enjoyed walking, bird watching at Newport Wetlands and watching football.

“My injury is so severe that my wife and I cannot travel on holiday.

“I feel as if my life is on hold and I ask myself will it ever get better?”

MORE NEWS:

Despite having an operation to re-construct the left hip, the victim still requires crutches and is now awaiting a hip replacement.

Mr Pugh, who described the victim's injuries as life-changing, told the court that Bowyer had been seen driving on the wrong side of the road.

He said: "When [the victim] was driving home he went down Somerton Road, Newport. As he continued in the 30mph area, he travelled near the junction of Cromwell Road around the bend. He was not thereafter aware of what happened and seems he was knocked unconscious from the collision.

“A witness saw what happened. She could see the defendant’s car exiting from the roundabout she had gone over onto the wrong side of the road and correcting his position towards the correct lane.

“He drove so close to her car that she was worried and said aloud: ‘What is this idiot up to now?’

“He stopped briefly and then accelerated and came towards the rear of [the witness’] car. This was when she was approaching a left-hand bend. The defendant accelerated sharply and overtook her at a speed narrowly missing the back of her car.

“That is when she saw the defendant’s car collide with the victim’s car.”

The force of the collision caused the victim’s car to “spin” and hit a parked car.

After fleeing the scene, Bowyer was later arrested and taken to hospital, where a test revealed that he had both cocaine and alcohol – albeit the latter not over the legal limit – in his body.

Mr Pugh added that the 27-year-old driver only held a provisional license and had not displayed L-plates.

In mitigation, Katherine Lane said that Bowyer had pleaded guilty early, saying: “He did not drive through red lights. He did overtake one vehicle, obviously dangerously, going into the wrong lane to do so.

“He entered his plea and this is an offence that Mr Bowyer cannot remember.

“The whole incident has not only been a trauma for the victim but also affected Mr Bowyer. He is very ashamed of it and takes full responsibility.

She added: “He has crippling anxiety.”

Judge Richard Williams sentenced him to 28 months in prison and disqualified him from driving for six years and two months.