NEWPORT County AFC have sold more than 10,000 tickets for their League Two play-off final against Tranmere on Saturday.

The Exiles will travel to Wembley for the winner-takes-all clash after beating Mansfield Town on penalties last week.

It will be the club's fourth trip to the national stadium in recent years, having won one and losing two of their previous visits.

County received an initial 19,000 tickets for the final.

Prices range from £13 to £60 depending on age, and there are five ticket categories to choose from.

They are on sale online and by telephone, and online buying is recommended as the easiest and most convenient way to secure tickets.

Tickets are also available to buy in person at the Newport County AFC ticket office at Rodney Parade, today and tomorrow, noon to 6pm. However, supporters buying in person will not be able to select specific seats.

And now, a selection of previously unavailable tickets, including some Category One and Category Two tickets, are available to purchase.

These tickets will go on sale from 12pm this afternoon (Wednesday, May 22), and will be available to purchase in person from the ticket office at Rodney Parade.

Tickets will remain on sale until tomorrow (Thursday).