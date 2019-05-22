USERS of Snapchat and Instagram are being blackmailed for money with the threat of having their personal photos shared publicly if they refuse to pay.

Those using the apps are being told to stay alert to any emails or text messages asking for their 2FA (Two Factor Authentication) codes that can be used to hack into their account.

Action Fraud (the UK’s National Fraud & Cyber Crime Reporting Centre) recommends not responding to messages that ask for your login details or two-factor authentication codes.

Use the report functions within Snapchat and Instagram to alert them of spam messages or accounts that have been hacked.

Any instances of fraud or Cyber Crime can be reported to Action Fraud. Call them on 0300 123 2040.

Alternatively, visit actionfraud.police.uk/contact-us or visit actionfraud.police.uk/reporting-fraud-and-cyber-crime