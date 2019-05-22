A STREET feast festival is taking over Caldicot town centre this Friday.

The free event, organised by Caldicot Town Team, aims to bring the community together from 5pm to 10pm.

Food traders will line the streets, dishing up a huge selection of food and drinks, including Chinese, Italian, Greek, and more, with local brewers offering real ales and gins.

Plus, there will be live music including Ronnie Treebolds, Ilana Jane, Isabel Thomas, Magpie 22, Matt Jr Hurley, Nvus and A Whole Lotta Rock.

Caldicot Street Feast Festival 2018 (Video: Caldicot Town Team)

Director of Caldicot Town Team, Aaron Reeks, said: “The event is a great opportunity for locals to enjoy a night in the town centre to get together with friends and family and enjoy a selection of live music.

“The event is a great success for us and really helps us integrate with visitors during the evening in a relaxed setting.”

