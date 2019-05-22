Here's this week's Politics File by Argus politics reporter Ian Craig:

JUST when you thought this whole Brexit business couldn't get any more ridiculous, we're somehow now in the position of having to hold a European Parliament Election this week despite spending the past three years talking about nothing else but leaving the EU.

The fact that the UK Government has made such a hash of things that we're now having to elect people to represent us in an organisation we've very loudly and very publicly said we don't want to be part of any more is a shocking show of incompetence from the people who are supposed to make sure we're not blown up by terrorists - not to mention downright embarrassing.

Here in Wales eight separate parties are vying for your vote - remember, in EU elections you vote for parties, not people.

Here's a look at all eight:

Change UK - The Independent Group

One of two brand-new parties running in this election, this is the group formed by Labour and Tory defectors such as Chukka Umunna and Anna Soubry which seems to have a different name every week or so. They've positioned themselves firmly on the remain side, and are demanding the mythical 'people's vote'. You might expect their ethos of breaking away from the traditional parties would attract voters understandably disenchanted with the current crop of politicians. Not so, if polls are to be believed.

The second name on their list, June Davies, ought to be familiar - she ran in the Newport West by-election last month - that time for Renew, another of the newer parties on the block. It remains to be seen if she'll do any better this time around.

Candidates:

1. Jonathan Owen Jones

2. June Caris Davies

3. Matthew Graham Paul

4. Sally Anne Stephenson

Conservatives

Whatever else you might say about them at the moment, the party does have the benefit of having held one of Wales' four seats for the past 20 years, with Kay Swinburne having held it since 2009. She's not running again this year - whether or not the party will hold onto the seat remains to be seen.

While it's hard to argue with their central campaign goal of getting Brexit sorted, it's a shame they've shown little ability of actually making that happen. It's their fault we're in this mess in the first place, and it would be little surprise to see them punished at the ballot box.

Candidates:

1. Daniel Stephen Boucher

2. Craig James Robert Lawton

3. Fay Alicia Jones

4. Tomos Dafydd Davies

The Green Party

The perennial also-ran, recent polls have suggested they've benefited from the mess the main parties are in - although not quite enough to win them a seat in Wales.

They're running on the second referendum platform, which may help them pick up a few more votes - whether or not that'll be enough is not clear.

Candidates:

1. Anthony David Slaughter

2. Ian Roy Chandler

3. Ceri John Davies

4. Duncan Rees

Labour

I've said it before and I'll say it again - Labour have utterly failed to do their job as opposition since 2016, and recent polls have suggested voters agree with me.

Although the party historically dominated Wales in the European Parliament, the past couple of decades have seen this diminish, with just one Labour MEP representing Wales - Derek Vaughan - since 2009. For his part, Mr Vaughan is not running again this year. It's hard to blame him.

Nationally, Labour have continued to stick by their policy of abiding by the result of the 2016 referendum, albeit in the softest possible terms.

If the fourth name on their list, Mark Whitcutt, is familiar, that's because he's Debbie Wilcox's deputy as leader of Newport City Council. Statistically, he has almost no chance of being elected, but it's pleasing to see a Newport politician step up to the national stage.

Candidates:

1. Jacqueline Margarete Jones

2. Matthew James Dorrance

3. Mary Felicity Wimbury

4. Mark Jeffrey Denley Whitcutt

The Liberal Democrats

It wasn't that long ago that the party seemed all-but dead and buried following the spectacular own goal that was the coalition deal with the Conservatives.

But Labour and the Conservatives' losses seem to have been their gain, and they made massive gains in the local government elections in England and Northern Ireland earlier this month.

Another party running on a firm remain/people's vote platform, polls have shown their support is increasing, but not quite enough to win a seat. But don't count them out.

Candidates:

1. Sam Bennett

2. Donna Louise Lalek

3. Alistair Ronald Cameron

4. Andrew John Parkhurst

Plaid Cymru

They've gone to great lengths to position themselves as 'Wales' party of remain', and this might do them well. The simple fact that they aren't Labour or the Conservatives might just be enough to swing a few voters.

Jill Evans has represented Wales in the European Parliament since 1999 and is running again this year. Polls have suggested she'll be back in Brussels next week, but there are no certainties in politics any more.

Candidates:

1. Jill Evans

2. Carman Ria Smith

3. Patrick Robert Anthony McGuinness

4. Ioan Rhys Bellin

The Brexit Party

Formed just a matter of weeks ago, they've made massive waves in a very short time, with polls predicting they'll take two of Wales' four seats - a frankly remarkable result for such a new group.

True, they're Ukip - or at least what Ukip used to be - in all but name, but there's no denying they've succeeded where other parties have failing by representing the views of a massive chunk of the country.

The fact that a party led by Nigel Farage is apparently succeeding in convincing people they stand for everything career politicians aren't is a remarkable feat.

The first name on their list - Nathan Gill - has represented Wales in the European Parliament since 2014, first for Ukip, then as an Indepedent after leaving the party in December 2018, and now as a Brexit Party MEP. There's also a Newport link to the third and fourth names on their list - Gethin James quit a high-paying job at the ONS to run, and Julie Price lives in the city.

Candidates:

1. Nathan Lee Gill

2. James Freeman Wells

3. Gethin James

4. Julie Anne Price

Ukip

Has any party seen the trajectory Ukip has in the past few years? After essentially winning the 2016 referendum single-handed, you'd think they'd be set to be one of the UK's major political forces. So to see their traditional voter base abandon them while the leadership cozied up to football hooligans and internet trolls has been a spectacular squandering of potential.

It seems most of their supporters have followed Nigel Farage over to the Brexit Party, so Ukip's loss may be their gain. Maybe the polls are wrong and they'll pull it out of the hat on Thursday, but nothing we've seen in recent months suggests that's going to happen.

Candidates:

1. Kristian Philip Hicks

2. Keith Callum Edwards

3. Thomas George Harrison

4. Robert Michael McNeil-Wilson

Unlike most other elections, results aren't being declared until all voting has finished in all countries taking part in the election, with the winners to be declared in Haverfordwest last on Sunday.

I'll be there reporting live - follow along on Twitter at @ArgusICraig