MEMBERS of the public are being invited to have their say on ambitious plans to change the way people travel around Newport.

Newport has one of the highest levels of air pollution in Wales, with the number of cars on its road increasing by 20 per cent since 2000.

There are also 11 air quality management areas (AQMAs) – where pollution exceeds air quality objectives – across the city.

The city council has drawn up a

which aims to improve public health by cutting carbon dioxide emissions caused by road traffic.

A public consultation, which will last until June 30, will seek views on several proposals contained within the strategy, including:

A Clean Air Zone: an area where certain vehicles are charged to travel through it

Ultra-low or zero emission public transport: fleet-wide upgrade of buses for use on route with poor air quality

Active travel upgrades: more footpaths, cycle paths and walking routes in the city, as well as a bike hire scheme

Hybrid/electric vehicles: more charging points at railway stations, car parks and shopping centre to encourage take-up of lower emission vehicles

Fuel economy schemes: implementing partnership schemes with heavy/light goods vehicles operators, coach and taxi companies to encourage lower emission fleets

Education: cycle-to-school schemes with discounted bicycles, science lessons on air quality and school travel plans

Planning: guidance on planning applications to ensure new developments do not cause additional air quality of noise impacts

None of these schemes are finalised, but the council hopes the ideas act as a starting point to develop localised plans which will complement each other.

A spokeswoman said: “Road traffic results in carbon dioxide emissions which is a greenhouse gas contributing to climate change.

“To minimise the impact of climate change scientists have predicted we have 12 years to curb carbon dioxide emissions.”

The council’s strategy can be viewed in full here. To have your say on shaping the strategy itself, take part in the survey