A CWMBRAN man is wanted for breaching his licence conditions.

Michael William Jones, 29, was released from prison on January 14 after serving an 11 month and 15 day prison sentence for theft.

Gwent Police are looking for him to return to prison.

Gwent Police have asked for anyone who knows the man or has seen him to call 101, quoting: 1900176757.

You can also message Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website