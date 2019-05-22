GWENT-BASED food distribution company Euro Foods Group is planning to break into the budget accommodation sector - and will be opening its first three hotels in Newport and Cwmbran.

The food business says it hopes to address the “great shortage” of accommodation in and around Newport once the International Convention Centre Wales opens at the Celtic Manor resort later this year.

A spokeswoman said company bosses, including managing director Shelim Hussain, live in the city and want to see it “thrive and prosper”.

The first hotel in Newport is planned above the Euro Foods cash and carry on the Reevesland Park Industrial Estate.

Plans have been submitted to convert the first and second floors of the building into accommodation with 14 en-suite bedrooms and a self-service breakfast bar.

Planning documents show that the cash and carry store will remain open alongside the hotel, with parking spaces shared between hotel guests and wholesale customers.

While marketed as a budget stay, Euro Foods says the hotel would boast facilities, convenience and cleanliness that will be “second to none”.

“The hotel will be a budget hotel but will be aimed at the three- to four-star hotel market and business users,” said the spokeswoman.

“EFG directors travel the world on business and have extensive knowledge of what business travellers’ requirements are.”

If planning permission is granted by Newport council, the company will then turn its attention to opening a hotel in the city centre – though the company would not be drawn on a specific location.

The third hotel, which could have more than 100 rooms, is also earmarked at empty office space at the company’s headquarters in Llantarnam.

Newport council’s planning committee will consider the application in the coming months.