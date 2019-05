A MAN has pleaded guilty to subjecting his former girlfriend to controlling or coercive behaviour.

Marcus Marshman, aged 36, of Greenfield, Newbridge, admitted the offence on the day of his trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

The offence took place last year.

The prosecutor was Jenny Yeo and Marshman was represented by his barrister Karl Williams.

Judge Nicola Jones adjourned sentence until June 18.

The defendant was granted bail.