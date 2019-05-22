Here's Newport East AM John Griffiths' latest Argus Column:

THE National Assembly for Wales celebrated 20 years of devolution this month.

It is a huge privilege to serve as the Assembly Member for Newport East, representing my home city since 1999.

Power has come to Wales for a purpose and been used to good effect.

Measures such as free bus travel, entry to museums and galleries and prescriptions demonstrated practical benefits. Ground-breaking legislation such as the Well Being of Future Generations Act, Environment Act and law on social services, housing and organ donation are helping to transform our country. In education a new curriculum is nearing completion and the Welsh language is growing stronger in our schools.

There is a stronger sense of Welsh identity and a new self-confidence.

Looking back at twenty years of the new Wales, our people will have their own views of successes and shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses.

But it is their democracy, their Assembly and government, their nation with power to shape our lives and those of our children and grandchildren.

Generations are growing up knowing only a devolved Wales and it is to them it will fall to build on the foundations of the first two decades and take our country forward into the future.

- I welcome the commitment by Welsh Government to establish a default 20mph speed limit in residential areas in Wales.

I have long campaigned for this change and its introduction will improve quality of life in our communities.

We must continue to try and find robust interventions that will have positive effects on the challenges facing public health today - air pollution, obesity and road traffic injuries are all inter-related. 20mph limits gives Wales the opportunity to redefine the spaces between our homes, changing them from 'roads' to 'streets'.

With lower speeds, dangerous thoroughfares become public spaces where it’s easier to walk, cycle, socialise and play.

There is cross-party support for this change and I firmly believe it will deliver important benefits.

A default 20 mph limit will allow us to reclaim our roads and create community streets; community streets that become a better place to live with lower speeds and greater safety.

- I am looking to establish a cycling campaign group.

The first meeting of Newport Cycling Group will take place on Saturday, May 25, at 10am in Hortons Coffee House.

The group will aim to look at ways to improve cycle routes, how active travel schemes are implemented in the city and how to encourage and promote cycling. Members of Cardiff Cycle City, a lobbying group in the capital, will be in attendance to discuss their experiences of establishing a similar cycling group. If you are interested in attending or would like more information, please email me on john.griffiths@assembly.wales

- Finally, I would like to wish everyone at Newport County the very best for their League Two play-off final at Wembley Stadium against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, May 25.

I look forward to joining thousands of County fans at Wembley.

Irrespective of the outcome, the club have had a superb season and the boys have done our city proud.