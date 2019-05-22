CATHY Marson’s new take on the life of Victoria for Northern Ballet is bold in its inception, interesting in its analysis of the monarch’s personality, and exquisitely danced.

The old queen hands over her extensive collection of diaries to daughter, Beatrice, who is delighted, startled and horrified by what she reads about her mother’s love life and edits it by ripping out pages.

The dramatic device is to play out the key scenes, drawing a tragic comparison between Victoria’s love and loss of Albert and then discouraged “relationship” with John Brown and her youngest daughter’s own bereavement and subsequent subjection to widowhood as her mother’s companion.

This involves both Victoria and Beatrice at various ages and stages in their lives, with the ever-present adult Beatrice as narrator of the story. This results in sharp choreography as it requires solos, duets, plus intricate and captivating trios that our diaries’ editor. It also involves many scene changes, personalities from the period (including Disraeli and Gladstone) and complicated historical events.

As Victoria, Abigail Prudames is splendid. Both as the aged queen who has turned to her gillie, danced gloriously by Gavin McCaig, after Albert’s death and as the young woman who succeeds to the throne, meets and falls in love and lust with her consort.

Joseph Taylor’s Albert is danced elegantly and captures the spirit of the frustrated (although clearly not sexually) young man. Some of the choreography for Victoria and her men is very passionate; her being portrayed as a baby producing machine is rather disturbing.

Pippa Moore is a powerhouse of style and interpretation as the older Beatrice, particularly in the most charming section where - as her younger self (Miki Akuta) - she overcomes her mother’s hostility to fall in love and marry, only to lose to the battlefield, her energetic, sweet Liko, a bouncy and boyish Sean Bates.

The ballet’s conclusion is Victoria’s reaction to the death of Albert and the final pose is of the now regal woman with the baby Beatrice in one arm as the other is raised up in an imperial pose.

This is all danced to a new score by Philip Feeney, played by the Northern Ballet Sinfonia, conducted by Daniel Parkinson.

It will run at New Theatre, Cardiff, until May 25.

Mike Smith