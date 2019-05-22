A MUSICAL extravaganza is hopping into a theatre soon.

Seussical Jnr, by Mini Venture Players (aged 7-12) is coming to Dolman Theatre, in Newport, for two nights only.

Bringing to life some of Dr Seuss’ best characters, this theatrical production is narrated by The Cat in the Hat sharing the tale of Horton the Elephant who is protecting a tiny world of ‘Whos’ based on a speck of dust.

Not only this, but Horton has to guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird, in a tale of friendship, loyalty and bravery.

Committee member, Niki French, said: “The Mini Venture Players have worked incredibly hard for the last few months, learning the dance routines and songs for the show. For some of them it will be the first time they will have performed on a stage and they are super excited!

“Several of our Young Venture Players have taken on the production team roles for this show which covers Director, Musical Director, Choreographer, costumes and stage management.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for them to experience first-hand the responsibilities, trials and tribulations that go with these roles and they have all done an incredible job.”

Seussical Jnr will be at Dolman Theatre, Newport, from 7.15pm on Friday May 24 and from 6pm on Saturday May 25.

Tickets are £10 and available online at

or through the Box Office on 01633 263670.