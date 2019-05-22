A BOYFRIEND who attacked his partner was warned he could be facing a prison sentence.

Selvin Wynter, aged 59, of Gaer Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and being in breach of a suspended jail sentence.

The offences were committed in the city on April 7.

Wynter was represented by Meirion Davies who asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a report by the Probation Service.

The prosecutor in the hearing at Newport Crown Court was Bethan Evans.

Judge Daniel Williams adjourned sentence to June 12.

He warned the defendant: “All sentencing options, including custody, are open.”

Wynter was granted conditional bail.