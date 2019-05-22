DECLARING a Wales-wide climate change 'emergency' must go along with tangible actions such as introducing more charging points for electric vehicles, a Gwent AM has said.

Speaking in the Assembly this week, Monmouth AM applauded the move, but said more than words was needed, saying increasing the availability of electric vehicle charging points was key to encouraging people to move away from polluting fuel-based methods of transport.

Addressing first minister Mark Drakeford, the Conservative AM said: "I'm sure you'll join me in welcoming the news that Monmouthshire County Council joined the Welsh Government last week in declaring its own climate change emergency.

"But, as I said to the environment minister last week, declaring an emergency is one thing, but you need to actually see - I won't use the word 'concrete' in the answer, that would be inappropriate - positive steps on the ground.

"Electric charging infrastructure for cars is one positive way that this can be done. There are very few charging points in Wales at the moment.

"In my area, Magor services has got the main one in the Monmouthshire area, in (Newport East AM) John Griffiths's area.

"What is the Welsh Government doing to support local authorities such as Monmouthshire and others to build up that electric charging infrastructure?"

Replying, Mr Drakeford said £2 million was being invested into increasing the availability of charging points.

"That money has been used in ways that allow local authorities to draw down money from a UK Government fund, so we're getting far more than £2 million worth of benefit from it," he said. "Local authorities in Wales are increasing the number of charging points that they have available. I look forward to working with Monmouthshire County Council."

The motion agreed by Monmouthshire council last week committed the council to limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees. This figure was agrees after a UN report warned an increase above this would significantly increase the risks of floods, drought and extreme temperatures - with areas such as Portskewett, Severnside and Chepstow potentially at risk if sea levels rise.