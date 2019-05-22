RESIDENTS at Cwmbran House Care Home in Pontnewydd have recently been introduced to interactive web games on a technological device called the Omi Vista, as a new and fun way to provide entertainment.

Home Manager, June Clark, said: “The projector system has games, music and social activities which work to engage the residents and get them motivated."

The machine uses sensory activities which help to stimulate the minds of the residents and to also help them relax in the evening.

Mrs Clark said: "The device has been approved to give stimulation, concentration, physical and emotional improvements."

Cwmbran House cares for more than 400 people with dementia, with a team of specially trained staff to provide appropriate care to all.

“When dementia residents use the machine, you forget that they have it. They become so involved in what they’re doing." said Mrs Clark.

“They benefit from joining in with others and talking about the experience of using the machine after their session.

“It’s good to see them remembering the activity and what they did.

"The technology has been such a pleasure to the residents, as there are so many ways to use it.”

Cwmbran House have an activities organiser who arranges group and bespoke activities for the residents, which all aim to achieve greater stimulation and wellbeing.

For more information on Cwmbran House Care Home, visit hafod.org.uk