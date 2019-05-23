NEWPORT County AFC striker Padraig Amond was the big winner at last night’s South Wales Argus Sports Awards, claiming a hat-trick of prizes including the Sports Personality of the Year crown.

The Irishman, whose boss Michael Flynn took the title at last year’s inaugural ceremony, also landed the Professional Sports Personality of the Year gong and County Player of the Year accolade.

Amond’s goals – 23 in all competitions – helped the Exiles reach the FA Cup fifth round and secure a place in the League Two play-offs.

And after netting in the first leg of the semi-final with Mansfield Town, the 31-year-old from Carlow found the target in the second leg penalty shootout as County reached Wembley.

With Flynn’s men preparing for tomorrow’s final against Tranmere Rovers, Amond wasn’t available to pick up his awards in person.

St Joseph’s boxing trainer Tony Borg and cyclist Jon Mould were Amond’s fellow finalists in the professional sports personality category, while Joe Day and Dan Butler finished behind him in the County player of the year vote.

In all, 13 awards were handed out during the ceremony at Chepstow Racecourse, three of which were won by members of Valleys Gymnastics Academy.

Melissa Anderson scooped the Outstanding Services to Sport in Gwent accolade, Shauna Morgan received the Disability Sports Performer of the Year award, and the TeamGym quartet of Harry Mannay, Ethan Smith, Ethan Edwards and Tom Brooks won the Junior Team of the Year prize.

They may have missed out on promotion to the Welsh Premiership, but a second successive unbeaten Championship-winning season for Pontypool earned them the Senior Team of the Year title.

And while it was another campaign to forget for the Dragons, flanker Aaron Wainwright’s star shone brightly for region and country.

His standout performances for the Men of Gwent and his part in Wales’ Six Nations Grand Slam triumph earned him the Dragons Player of the Year honour.

Meanwhile, Richard Shore, who trains UFC star Jack Marshman and Cage Warriors world champion, and son, Jack Shore, is the Grassroots Sports Personality of the Year.

Taekwondo ace Kriya Adoniel Pahimna has designs on the Olympics one day, and he added another achievement to his collection in the shape of the Young Sports Personality of the Year gong.

Cwmbran Swimming Club stalwart Gerald Sims won the Volunteer of the Year crown, Heads of the Valleys Tang Soo Do supremo Angus Rogers was named Coach of the Year, and Risc-a-Tri Triathlon Club received the Community Club of the Year award.

Former Wales rugby union and rugby league international Jonathan Davies was the event’s guest speaker.