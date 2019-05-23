THE award-winning vocalist, Ana Matronic from the Scissor Sisters, dropped into Solent University last week to inspire budding music students and to share top tips from the music

business.

The American artist best known as the female co-lead vocalist for the hugely successful group watched student performances and afterwards gave advice to students embarking on their own musical journey.

Senior Lecturer in BA (Hons) Popular Music, Esther Frake said: “We were incredibly fortunate to have Ana in on one of our artist development performance showcases, featuring alumni and current students from across the music courses.

“Ana took the time to talk about her own musical journey and offered some ‘golden nuggets’ of industry advice - as a hugely significant female figure in the global music industry and an amazing example of a ‘portfolio career’ musician.”

BA (Hons) Popular Music Performance drummer, Fenella Saunders said: “It was beyond inspiring to have such a musical legend at our performance showcase.”