A LURCHER has found his forever home after spending almost a year at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary in Cwmbran.

He was nursed back to health at the sanctuary, where he stayed for 11 months, before being adopted by Bryn Lewis and Nerys Sinkson.

Mr Lewis said: “Chance is fantastic – it’s as if he’s always been here with us.

“He’s so calm and settled now, he really is an amazing dog.

“He enjoys his walks and watching TV, his favourite is adverts with cats, he sits in front of the screen wagging his tail.

“In the evening he takes one of my slippers, puts it in his bed, covers it with his blanket and goes to sleep. He really is brilliant.”

Tony Parker, manager at ACGAS said: “We are so grateful to Bryn and Nerys for taking on Chance and giving him a forever home after his terrible start in life.

“We could not do what we do without the loyalty and support from people like Bryn and Nerys and everyone that donates to the sanctuary.”

The sanctuary, which is also a charity, provides welfare and medical care to animals and rehomes domestic pets.

But where this is not possible, the animals often become ‘residents’ at the sanctuary.

To donate, visit allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk or visit the sanctuary between 12pm and 5pm daily.

You can also foster a pet while a permanent homes are found.