A GWENT man is to strand to stand trial accused of attacking another man in a shopping centre.

Neil Jones, aged 37, formerly of Holly Road, Risca, but now of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to wounding Leon John with intent.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place at the Castle Court Shopping Centre in Caerphilly on May 14, 2018.

Jones also pleaded not guilty to wounding Mr John and to possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The prosecutor in the hearing was Bethan Evans and the defendant was represented by Meirion Davies.

A trial date was fixed for September 12 and the case is expected to last two days.

Judge Daniel Williams granted Jones bail.