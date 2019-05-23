TODAY’S the day, as voters in Wales and across the UK go to the polls to elect a new set of MEPs.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm.

Although candidates can stand as individuals, all in Wales are running under party banners.

The eight parties running candidate for Wales in today’s election are Change UK - The Independent Group, Conservatives, Green Party, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, The Brexit Party and Ukip.

MEPs are elected on a Proportional Representation closed list system - this means, rather than voting for individual candidates, you vote for the party.

Votes are then allocated accordingly.

Here is a list of all of the polling stations in Gwent:

Blaenau Gwent

- Aberbeeg Community Centre, Pantddu Road,

Aberbeeg, Abertillery NP13 2BP

- Tabernacle Congregational Church,

Chapel Street, Abertillery NP13 1DE

- The Salvation Army Hall,

Hill Street Abertillery NP13 1DU

- Abertillery Youth Centre,

Station Hill, Abertillery NP13 1UJ

- Abertillery Learning Action Centre,

(Comprehensive School Site), Alma Street,

Abertillery NP13 1YL

- Deighton Primary School,

Stockton Way, Tredegar NP22 3ES

- The Woodlands Club (former Ashvale Club),

Griffiths Gardens, Ashvale, Tredegar NP22 3HQ

- Spectrum Health (Former Training Unit),

Church Street, Tredegar NP22 3EA

- Blaenau Gwent Bowls Centre,

Badminton Grove, Ebbw Vale NP23 5UL

- The Nursery, Beaufort Hill Primary School,

Beaufort Hill, Ebbw Vale NP23 5QD

- Bethel Chapel Schoolroom,

Wesley Place, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale NP23 5JS

- Wyndham Vowles Community Centre,

Crown Street, Abertillery NP13 1PJ

- St Peters Church,

High Street, Blaina NP13 3BW

- Ystruth Ladies Hall,

Surgery Road, Blaina NP13 3JZ

- The Owls Classroom, Off Tanglewood Drive,

Ystruth Primary School, East Pentwyn,

Blaina NP13 3XG

- Blaina Evangelical Church (Former Youth

Centre), West Side, Blaina NP13 3DA

- Zion Baptist Schoolroom,

Zion Street, Ebbw Vale NP23 6BX

- Six Bells Community Hall, Rear Bridge Street,

Six Bells, Abertillery NP13 2LL

- Six Bells Bowls Club, Llwynon Road,

Six Bells, Abertillery NP13 2QA

- Community Centre, Mount Pleasant Estate,

Brynithel, Abertillery NP13 2HD

- Bailey Street Uniting Church,

Bailey Street, Brynmawr NP23 4AN

- St. John’s Ambulance Hall,

George Street, Brynmawr NP23 4SE

- Libanus Presbyterian Church,

Worcester Street, Brynmawr NP23 4DA

- 91/93 Attlee Way,

Cefn Golau, Tredegar NP22 3TD

- Coedcae Community Centre,

Attlee Road, Nantyglo NP23 4WB

- St Joseph’s R.C. Primary School,

Ashvale, Tredegar NP22 4AQ

- Cwm Community Education and Youth Centre,

Canning Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale NP23 7RD

- Church Hall, Palace Row,

Cwmtillery, Abertillery NP13 1LQ

- West End Congregational Schoolroom,

Tredegar Road, Ebbw Vale NP23 6LP

- O.A.P. Hall, Tyllwyn,

Ebbw Vale NP23 6AQ

- Canolfan Canu,

Church Street, Ebbw Vale NP23 6BG

- Holy Trinity & St. Anne’s Church,

Church Place, King Street, Nantyglo NP23 4LB

- Nursery , Coed-y-Garn Primary School,

Parrot Row, Blaina NP13 3AH

- Flying Start, Former Garnlydan Primary School,

Commonwealth Road, Garnlydan,

Ebbw Vale NP23 5ER

- Methodist Church,

Powell Street, Abertillery NP13 1EG

- Bethel Baptist Church,

Bethel Avenue, Tredegar NP22 3JL

- Orpheus Music Centre,

Rawlinson Terrace, Tredegar NP22 4LF

- Bethania Congregational Church,

Arthur Street, Tredegar NP22 4JL

- Methodist Schoolroom,

Vale Terrace, Tredegar NP22 4HT

- The Nursery, Glanhowy Primary School,

Coach Bach, Tredegar NP22 4RW

- Rebecca’s Hair Design, Hilltop Shopping Centre,

Tredegar Road, Ebbw Vale NP23 6PX

- Brynteg Youth Centre,

Brynteg, Ebbw Vale NP23 6ND

- Godwin Hall, Commercial Road,

Llanhilleth, Abertillery NP13 2JA

- Zion Congregational Vestry, High Street,

Llanhilleth, Abertillery NP13 2JP

- Hilltop Log Cabin,

Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale NP23 6QE

- O.A.P. Hall,

Chapel Road, Nantyglo NP23 4JS

- Newtown Community Hall,

Tre Newydd, Newtown, Ebbw Vale NP23 5FH

- Saron Chapel Schoolroom,

Park Row, Tredegar NP22 3NG

- Scout Hut,

Victor Road, Abertillery NP13 1HG

- Community Centre,

Rassau, Ebbw Vale NP23 5SU

- Puddleducks, Rassau Resource Centre,

School Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale NP23 5PZ

- Sirhowy Community Centre,

Sirhowy, Tredegar NP22 4PE

- The Nursery, Roseheyworth Road Campus,

Roseheyworth Road, Abertillery NP13 1SR

- William Powell Memorial Hall,

Bournville Road, Blaina NP13 3ES

- The Hall, Tirzah Baptist Church,

Off Falcon Terrace, Cwm, Ebbw Vale NP23 6SD

- Ebenezer Chapel Vestry,

Dukestown, Tredegar NP22 5EA

- Swffryd Community Centre,

Walters Avenue, Crumlin NP11 5HT

- Cwm Male Voice Choir Hall,

William Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale NP23 7RX

- Saron Chapel Schoolroom,

Park Row, Tredegar NP22 3NG

- St. John’s Church,

Griffin Street, Six Bells, Abertillery NP13 2NE

- Sports R US – Venue 2,

Nantybwch, Tredegar NP22 3SD

- Village Hall,

Trefil, Tredegar NP22 4HG

- Caersalem Chapel,

Park View, Waunllwyd, Ebbw Vale NP23 6UD

- O.A.P. Hall, Winchestown,

Nantyglo NP23 4BJ

Monmouthshire

Christchurch, School-Room, North Street,

Abergavenny

- Salvation Army Hall, Victoria Street,

Abergavenny

- The Scout Centre, Fairfield, Abergavenny

- Communal Hall, The Flats, Old Hereford

Road, Abergavenny

- Village Hall, Playing Fields, Caerwent,

Newport

- Function Room, Woodlands Tavern, Llanvair

Discoed

- The Clubhouse, Chepstow Athletic Cl,

Mathern Road, Chepstow

- Bulwark Community, Centre, Laburnam Way,

Bulwark

- Leisure Centre, Crossway Green, Chepstow,

Monmouthshire

- Senior Citizen`s, Centre, Chepstow

- Caretakers Cottage, Thornwell Junior and

Infants School, Thornwell Road, Chepstow

- Village Hall, Pandy, Abergavenny

- The Town Hall, Grosmont, Abergavenny

- Hunters Moon Inn, Llangattock Lingoed,

Abergavenny

- Lanes Garage, Llanvetherine, Abergavenny

- Hood Memorial Hall, Devauden, Chepstow

- Itton Village Hall, Itton, Chepstow

- Parish Hall, Llangwm

- Bush Farm, Llansoy, Usk DE6-1 to DE6-125

- Village Hall,Goetre, Newtown Road,

Penperlleni

- Buffet Room, Village Hall, Little Mill, Pontypool

- The Village Hall, Gwehelog, Usk

- Centenary Hall, Maryport Street, Usk

- Fellowship Hall, Glascoed Village, Usk

- Rugby Pavilion, Red Shed Meadow,

Llanbadoc, Usk

- Clydach Wasps AFC Clubhouse, Clydach

Recreation Gound, Station Road, Clydach

- Community & Welfare, Centre, Llanelly Hill,

Monmouthshire

- Gilwern Village Hall, Main Road, Gilwern

- Gilwern Community, Education Centre, Upper

Common, Gilwern

- Village Hall, Llanellen

- Llanfoist Village, Hall, Llanfoist

- Llanwenarth Citra Hall, Llanwenarth Citra

- Salisbury Community, Hall (Village Hall),

Govilon, Abergavenny

- Village Hall, Ton Road, Llangybi

- Garage At, Grey Squirrels, Church Road,

Llandegfedd

- Village Hall, Ponthir, NP18

- Village Hall, Llanhennock

- Little Ton Farm, Tredunnock, Usk

- Centenary Hall, Maryport Street, Usk

- Royal Oak, Llantrisant, Usk

- Crawley Hall, Croesbychan, NP15

- Village Hall, Llanarth

- Community Hall, Bettws Newydd

- Sports Pavilion, Llanvapley, NP7 8SH

- Village Hall, Llanddewi Rhydderch,

Abergavenny

- Rectory Hall, Llanfair Kilgeddin

- Village Hall, The Bryn

- Sir John Herbert, Memorial Hall, Llanover

- Llantilio Pertholey Community Hall, St Davids

Road, Mardy, Abergavenny

- Assembly Rooms, Llandewi Skyrrid,

Abergavenny

- Montessori School, Llangattock V - A,

Monmouth

- Parish Hall, Skenfrith

- The Barn, Pwll-Y-Cwm, Rockfield, Monmouth

- Hogs Head, Great Tre-Adam, Llantilio

Crossenny, Abergavenny

- Onen House, The Onen, NP25 5EN

- Buckholt Hall, Monmouth

- Monmouth Leisure, Centre

- Bridges Community, Centre, Drybridge Park,

Monmouth

- St James Comm. Hall, Wyesham, Monmouth

- Village Hall, Mitchel Troy, Monmouth

- Recreation Hall, Portskewett, Manor Way,

Portskewett

- Sudbrook Sports and Social Club, Camp

Road, Sudbrook

- Parish Hall, Llandenny

- Old School, Chepstow Road, Raglan

- Penyclawd And, Llangovan Village, Hall,

Monmouth

- Earlswood Hall, Earlswood, Shirenewton

- Recreational Hall, Shirenewton, NP16 6RG

- Village Hall, Mathern

- Memorial Hall, St Arvans

- Recreational Centre, Village Hall, Tintern

- Memorial Hall, Catbrook

- Village Hall, Llandogo

- The Hall/y Neuadd, Llanishen

- Village Hall, The Narth, Monmouth

- Pelham Hall, Penallt

- Babington Centre, Trellech

- Village Hall, Whitebrook, Monmouth

- Castle Park Primary School, Church Road,

Caldicot, Monmouthshire

- Nursery, Ysgol Y Ffin, Sandy Lane, Caldicot,

Monmouthshire

- St Paul`s Community, Hall, Longcroft Road,

Caldicot

- Durand Junior And, Infants School, Alianore

Road, Caldicot

- Caldicot Rugby Club, Longfellow Road,

Caldicot

- Magor Baptist Church, The Square, Magor

- Memorial Hall, Undy

- Undy Church and Community Hall, St Mary`s

Church, Church Road, Undy

- Church Hall, Rogiet

Newport

- Ridgeway Community Centre, Ridgeway Hill, Ridgeway, Newport

- Nursery Unit, Glasllwch Primary School, Melbourne Way Glasllwch

- Just Dance Community Centre, Locke Street, Newport

- St Teilo`s Church Hall, Ladyhill Road, Alway, Newport

- Penylan Baptist Church, 202 Christchurch Road, Newport

-The Beaufort Centre, Beaufort Road, Newport

- Beechwood House, Beechwood Park, Christchurch Road

- Eveswell Nursery Unit, Eveswell Primary School, Chepstow Road

- Good Companions Club, Archibald Street, Newport

- St David Lewis Church, 512 Monnow Way, Bettws

- Yr Hafan Community Room at Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael, Meon Close, Bettws

- Bettws Church Hall, Yeo Close, Newport Bettws

-Monnow Primary School, Darent Close, Newport

- Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary School, Roman Way

- Caerleon Town Hall, Church Street, Caerleon

- Bell Inn, Bulmore Road, Caerleon

- Christchurch Church Hall, Christchurch Road, Newport

- Stow Park Church, Brynhyfryd Road, Newport

- Maes Ebbw School, Maesglas Road, Newport

- Gaer Community Centre, Gaer Road, Newport

- St David`s RC Primary School, Park Crescent, Maesglas

- Gaer Baptist Church, Shakespeare Crescent, Newport

- Gaer Christian Centre, Gaer Park Drive, Newport

- Graig Community Hall, Caerphilly Road, Bassaleg

- Rhiwderin Community Centre, Pentre Tai Road, Rhiwderin

- St Michael`s Church Vestry, Church Road, Lower Machen, Newport

- Langstone Methodist Church, Catsash Road Langstone

- St Martins Church Hall, Llanmartin, Langstone St Martins

- Church Hall Llanvaches, Llanvaches, Langstone

- St Johns Hall, Penhow

- Portable Unit, Greenmeadow Drive, Parc Seymour

- Bishton Village Hall, Bishton

- Underwood Community Centre, 79 Birch Grove, Underwood

- Llanmartin Primary School, Waltwood Road, Llanmartin

- Parish Room Goldcliff, Goldcliff

- Llanwern Village Institute, Llanwern Village Institute, Station Road

- Village Hall Redwick, South Row, Redwick

- Camperdown House, Camperdown Road, Newport Liswerry Baptists

- St Patrick`s Catholic Social Club, 151 Cromwell Road, Liswerry

- Carnegie Library, Corporation Road, Newport Carnegie Library LY3-1 - LY3-2394

- Liswerry Primary School, Nash Road, Newport

- St Andrew`s Church Hall, Somerton Road, Newport

- Newport East Community Centre, Moorland Park, Lliswerry

- Nash Community Hall, West Nash Road, Nash

- Excelsior Club & Institute, 205-209 Corporation Road, Newport The Bridge LY8-1 - LY8-574

- Malpas Court Mansion House, Oliphant Circle, Newport

- Malpas Park Primary School, Wavell Drive, Malpas

- Malpas Library, Pillmawr Road, Newport

- Portable Unit, Alder Grove, Malpas

- Portable Unit, Darwin Drive, Car Park next to Football Field, Off Russell Drive

- Portable Unit, Church Crescent, Coedkernew, Marshfield Church Crescent

- Portable Unit, Asda Car Park, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew Asda Car Park

- Young Mens Friendly Society, Castleton Village Hall, Marshfield Road, Castleton

- Castleton Baptist Church, 12 St Mellons Road, Marshfield

- St. Michaels Church, Michaelston-y-Fedw, Cardiff

- Peterstone Village Hall, Broadstreet Common, Peterstone

- St Brides Village Hall, Lighthouse Road, St Brides

- St Michael`s Church Hall, St Michael Street, Pillgwenlly

- Pillgwenlly Millennium Centre, Courtybella Terrace, Newport Millenium Centre

- Pill Junior & Infant School, Capel Crescent, Pillgwenlly

- Portable Unit, Ariel Reach, Pillgwenlly

- St Gabriel`s Church Hall, 141 Ringland Circle, Newport

- Nursery & S N Unit, Ringland J & I School, Dunstable Road

- Milton Flying Start Building, Milton Primary School, Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland

- High Cross Primary School, High Cross Drive, High Cross

- Mount Pleasant Primary School, Ruskin Avenue, Rogerstone

- Rogerstone Primary School, Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone

- Rogerstone Library, 166 Tregwilym Road, Newport

- Brynglas House, Brynglas Road, Newport

- Blaen-Y-Pant Centre, Blaen-y-pant Crescent, Newport

- All Saints Community Church, All Saints Vicarage, Brynglas Road

- Shaftesbury Street Methodist Church, Shaftesbury Street, Newport

- Portable Unit, Dos Road, Shaftesbury

- Scout Hq Bank Street, Bank Street, Newport

- Portable Unit, Old Barn Estate, Opposite 269 Buttermere Way, St Julians

- Scout Hut Tregare St, Skip Jennings Hall, Tregare Street

- Fairoak Nursery, Church Road, Newport

- Newport Gateway Church, 7 Rockfield Street

- St Julians Methodist Church, St Julians Avenue, Newport

- St Woolos Primary School, Stow Hill, Newport

- Bellvue Bowling Club, Bellvue Park

- Mount Zion - Mynydd Seion, Hill Street, Newport Salvation Army

- Duffryn Community Centre, Unit 7 The Shopping Centre, Duffryn

- Summerhill Baptist Church, Albert Avenue, Victoria, Newport

- Maindee Unlimited (Old Library), 79 Chepstow Road, Newport

- Newport Rugby Club, Rodney Parade, Newport Rodney Parade

- Community House Eton Road, Eton Road, Newport

Torfaen

- St Pauls Church Hall

- Forgeside Community Centre

- Bethel Baptist Church

- Blaenavon Workmens Hall

-Cwmavon Village Hall

-Victoria Village Hall

-Trinity Methodist Church

-Talywain OAP Hall

-Garndiffaith Millennium Hall

-Sardis Chapel

-New Inn Nursery

-Panteg Methodist Church

-Panteg Church hall

-St Hildas Church

-St Johns Ambulance Hall

-Ysgol Panteg

-Ebenezer Chapel Hall

-Pontnewynydd Community Centre

-Emmaus Chapel School Room

-Pentwyn Cricket Club

-Snatchwood Road Methodist Church

-Wainfelin & Pentranch Community Hall

-George Street School

-Padre Pio RC

-Pontypool Methodist Church

-St Matthews Church hall

-Salvation Army

-Pontymoile Undenomination Mission

-The Log Cabin

-Cold Barn Farm

-Trevethin Penygarn Community Centre

-Blenheim Road Community Primary

-Coed Eva Primary School

-Henllys Church in Wales

-Greenmeadow Primary School

-Cwmbran Integrated Childrens Centre

-Threepenny Bit Community Centre

-The Cockerel Community Centre

-Maendy Primary School

-Pontrhydyrun Community Centre

-Richmond Road Baptist Church

-Mount Pleasant Hall

-Pontnewynydd Primary School

-West Pontnewydd Community Centre

-Woodland Community Primary School

-Thornhill Community Centre

-Hollybush & Coed Eva Community Centre

-Henllys Village Hall

-Llantarnam Church Hall

-Llantarnam Primary School

-Cwmbran Roman Catholic Church

-St Marys Church Hall

-Glaslyn Community Centre

-Pontrhydyrun Baptist Church

-Llanyrafon Methodist Church

-Llanyrafon Social Centre

-Ponthir Village Hall

Caerphilly

-Saint David's Community Centre

-Lower Rhymney Community Centre

-Abertysswg Community Centre

-Saint Tyfaelog's Church Hall

-Deri Library

-Fochriw Community Centre

-Mount Pleasant Inn

-White Rose Information & Resource Centre

-Bethel Presbyterian Church

-Phillipstown Community Centre

-Tirphil Community Hall

-The George Inn

-Aberbargoed Primary School

-Sports Pavilion, Aberbargoed Recreation Ground

-Saint Peter's Church

-Saint Gwladys Court Sheltered Housing Scheme

-Saint Gwladys Church Hall

-Cartref Community Hall

-Bargoed Community Centre

-Gilfach Fargoed Primary School

-1st Gilfach Scout Hall

-Gelligaer Community Centre

-Junior Block, Glyn Gaer Primary School

-Penybryn Village Hall

-Cascade Community Centre

-Tiryberth Village Hall

-Side Entrance, Glan-Y-Nant Learning Centre

-Hengoed Community Centre

-Cefn Hengoed Youth Centre

-Cefn Hengoed Community Centre

-Methodist Church

-Room L03, Ystrad Mynach College

-Communal Hall, Fferm-Y-Bryn Sheltered Accommodation

-Ysgol Penalltau

-Calfaria Baptist Church

-Conservatory, Llanfabon Inn

-Nelson Community Centre

-Portacabin, Cwm Glas Infants School

-Ebenezer Church Hall

-Llanbradach Community Centre

-Pwllypant Village Hall

-Abertridwr Community Centre

-Function Room, Windsor Hotel

-Senghenydd Community Centre

-Penyrheol Community Centre

-Groeswen Congregational Chapel

-Trecenydd Community Centre

-Hendredenny Park Primary School

-Cŵrt Rawlin Primary School

-Tonyfelin Welsh Baptist Chapel

-Plas-Y-Felin Primary School

-Caerphilly Rugby Club

-Saint Helen's Roman Catholic Parish Hall

-The Miners

-Masonic Hall

-United Reformed Church

-2nd Caerphilly Scout Hall

-Neuadd Y Parc

-Maesycwmmer O.A.P. Hall

-Bedwas O.A.P. Hall

-Trethomas Christian Fellowship

-Machen Village Hall & Social Centre

-Graig-Y-Rhacca Community Centre

-Van Community Centre

-Portacabin, Fisherman's Rest Car Park

-CCBC Housing Office

-Early Years Unit, The Twyn School

-Rudry Parish Hall

-Caravan, Lower Car Park, Hollybush Inn

-Portacabin, Residential Care Home Entrance

-Croespenmaen Welfare Hall

-Demountable Building, Crumlin High Level Primary School

-Crumlin O.A.P. Hall

-Hafodyrynys Village Hall

-Treowen Community Centre

-Trinant Community Centre

-Nursery Unit, Tŷnewydd Primary School

-Communal Facility Block, Sheltered Housing Scheme

-Celynen Colliers' Institute & Memorial Hall

-Pentwynmawr Community Centre

-Portacabin, Chapel Of Ease

-Gwyddon Court Sheltered Housing Scheme

-Llanfach Village Hall

-New Life Christian Church

Gwent & Powys ACF

-New Hall, Junior Block, Cwmcarn Primary School

-Argoed Village Hall

-Hollybush Community Centre

-Manmoel Village Hall

-Markham Sports & Community Centre

-Moose Hall

-Libanus Christian Community Centre

-Nursery Unit, Blackwood Primary School

-Community College, Blackwood Comprehensive School

-Cefn Fforest Community Centre

-Saint Thomas' Church Hall

-Gymnasium, Fleur-De-Lis Primary School

-Demountable Library Building, Pengam Primary School

-Portacabin, Community Centre Site

-Fresh Hair

-Oakdale Community Centre

-Pavilion, Oakdale Miners' Welfare Recreation Ground

-Woodfieldside O.A.P Hall

-Penllwyn Millennium Centre

-Bungalow Bryn Primary School

-Saint John's Ambulance Hall

-Saint Augustine's Church Hall

-Sports Pavilion, Wattsville Recreation Ground

-Cwmfelinfach Community Centre

-Islwyn Inn

-Sardis Community Association Hall

-Crosskeys Methodist Church Hall

-Castle Court Sheltered Housing Scheme

-Saint Catherine's Church

-Saint Mary's Church Hall

-Risca Youth Centre

-Pavilion, Pontymister Recreation Ground

-Tŷ-Sign Clinic

-Music Room, Risca Community Comprehensive School

-Communal Area, Hafod-Y-Bryn Sheltered Housing Scheme