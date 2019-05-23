A FORMER rugby player who was left in a coma for almost a year has been able to visit home after his family raised enough money to buy a specialist vehicle.

Scott Bessant was found in Pentwyn Lane, Abersychan with multiple fractures to his skull, a fractured neck, 12 fractures to his back, a fractured pelvis, a bleed on the brain, a broken collarbone and broken ribs and damage to the diaphragm, in the early hours of Sunday, August 13, 2017.

After waking from his coma in February 2018, he underwent rehabilitation at Rookwood Hospital, but has now left the hospital and moved to a care facility.

Mr Bessant's family were looking to raise money to buy a specialist vehicle for him so that he would be able to leave the care facility, in the hope that this would aid his recovery.

And last week, Mr Bessant's family were able to buy the vehicle, meaning that he was able to visit home for just the second time since his accident.

Mr Bessant's brother-in-law, Neil Chere, said: "It was marvellous.

"We spent a family day at home and surprised his kids and brought him home.

"We were able to sit down as a family and have a Sunday lunch together.

"His condition remains unchanged, but it now means that his mother and father can take him out for a few hours, even if it can only be for a couple of hours at a time.

"In the last almost two years there hasn't been a day where they haven't been by his side.

"We are hoping that there may be certain places and noises and smells that might trigger a reaction.

"We can't thank everyone enough for their support through this."

Mr Chere said that the next step would be adapting Mr Bessant's house, so that he could move back home.

It is still unknown what happened to Mr Bessant.

"We are still appealing almost two years on for anyone with any information to come forward so we can find out what happened to Scott," added Mr Chere.

In their most recent update, a Gwent Police spokesman said: "[We] conducted a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this case. At this time, there are no further lines of enquiry available to pursue, although we will investigate any further information. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 136 13/08/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111."