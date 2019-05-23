UPDATED 9.30am: The cars involved in the crash earlier, have all been moved to the hard shoulder on the exit slip road, and the debris has been cleared from the motorway.

Traffic is now flowing freely past the scene.

UPDATED 8.50am: TWO lanes are closed following a crash involving three cars on the M4 eastbound at junction 24 (Coldra).

Traffic is queuing because of debris on the road.

Lanes one and two - of four - are closed just before the exit slip road.

Two cars have been moved to the hard shoulder on the slip road.

THERE is currently heavy traffic on the M4 eastbound around Newport, between junctions 27 (High Cross) and 24 (Coldra).

The A467 Forge Lane is busy between the Bassaleg and Tredegar Park roundabouts, with a queuing time of four minutes.

Southbound B4591 High Cross Road traffic is currently queuing back from junction 27 as far as the Fourteen Locks junction (Cefn Walk).